Axellio CEO Scott Aken on Virtualizing Network Traffic Analysis

Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio, has noted the current “hardware-heavy” setup of network traffic analysis and highlighted the potential of virtualizing traffic analysis applications through the use of next generation network visibility platforms.

In a contributed column Solutions Review published Tuesday, Aken said virtualization could enable software-defined analysis applications for network and cybersecurity platforms.

“The security business needs more flexible analysis, greater comprehension, and—most importantly—a more affordable and scalable strategy. And virtualization of traffic analysis is helping to make this a reality,” he wrote.

Aken pointed to the challenges faced by most organizations because of their use of several platforms with proprietary hardware for various analysis efforts that limit interoperability and data exchange.

“This model generates narrow ‘stovepipe’ solutions with the need to duplicate the traffic to multiple analysis applications.”

In connection, the Axellio chief executive underscored the need to implement a centralized traffic collection and storage. “This allows for traffic distribution via software APIs and centralizes additional traffic collection, decryption and storage capabilities on a single platform.”

“The network visibility platform absorbs traffic spikes and surges, so designing for average traffic consumption becomes the norm, extending the lifespan of the existing monitoring and analysis infrastructure.”