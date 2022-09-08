in C4ISR, News

3 Vendors Complete Preliminary Design Reviews Under Space Force GPS Tech Program

The U.S. Space Force and three companies have concluded the preliminary review design phase of a program seeking technology products that will allow military personnel to use allied satellite positioning, navigation and timing signals.

BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies and Raytheon Technologies completed the assessment process for receiver designs over the past three months as part of USSF’s Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface project, the Space Systems Command said Wednesday.

The branch initially awarded MSI contracts worth a combined $552 million in November 2020 in efforts to modernize and protect military PNT equipment against GPS-related cyber attacks.

Another goal of the program is to address possible application specific integrated circuit obsolescence issues of MGUE Increment 1.

USSF expects the vendors to reach ASIC critical design review milestones in the third quarter of the government’s 2023 fiscal year and move forward with MSI CDR events in the following quarter.

