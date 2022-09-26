BAE to Create Filter Technology for DOD RF, Microwave systems

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected BAE Systems‘ FAST Labs innovation unit for the development of a filter technology in an effort to protect military radio frequency and microwave systems against electronic interference and jamming.

BAE said Thursday it will work on the Compact Front-end Filters at the Element-level program to mitigate radio and microwave jamming in contested environments under a $6.5 DARPA million contract.

The company is among the 11 research teams DARPA selected in June to develop an integrable filter technology to enhance the performance of wideband active electronically scanned arrays.

“Wideband, highly integrated RF systems are essential to enable mission critical operations; however, high-bandwidth receivers often have limited dynamic range that can leave them vulnerable to electronic jamming. COFFEE will provide filtering technology to protect systems and make them more robust and resistant to interference,” said Chris Rappa, chief technologist at BAE’s FAST Labs.

COFFEE is part of the Electronics Resurgence Initiative, a five-year initiative that invests $1.5 billion in scaling up the U.S. semiconductor industry.