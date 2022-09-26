in Contract Awards, Technology

BAE to Create Filter Technology for DOD RF, Microwave systems

BAE to Create Filter Technology for DOD RF, Microwave systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected BAE Systems‘ FAST Labs innovation unit for the development of a filter technology in an effort to protect military radio frequency and microwave systems against electronic interference and jamming.

BAE said Thursday it will work on the Compact Front-end Filters at the Element-level program to mitigate radio and microwave jamming in contested environments under a $6.5 DARPA million contract.

The company is among the 11 research teams DARPA selected in June to develop an integrable filter technology to enhance the performance of wideband active electronically scanned arrays.

“Wideband, highly integrated RF systems are essential to enable mission critical operations; however, high-bandwidth receivers often have limited dynamic range that can leave them vulnerable to electronic jamming. COFFEE will provide filtering technology to protect systems and make them more robust and resistant to interference,” said Chris Rappa, chief technologist at BAE’s FAST Labs.

COFFEE is part of the Electronics Resurgence Initiative, a five-year initiative that invests $1.5 billion in scaling up the U.S. semiconductor industry.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE Systemschris rappacoffeeDARPADefense DepartmentDODFAST LabsGovcon

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Raytheon Wins Air Force Contract for Globally Linked Ising Machine Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Wins Air Force Contract for Globally Linked Ising Machine Development
Unmanned Aircraft Maker Rapidflight to Expand Virginia Operations With New HQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Unmanned Aircraft Maker Rapidflight to Expand Virginia Operations With New HQ