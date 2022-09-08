in Contract Awards, News

BAE to Produce More Electronic Warfare Tech for Boeing’s F-15E, F-15EX Fighter Aircraft

BAE to Produce More Electronic Warfare Tech for Boeing's F-15E, F-15EX Fighter Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing has awarded BAE Systems a contract to produce electronic warfare systems meant to provide F-15E and F-15EX Eagle fighter jets with self-defense capabilities and improved situational awareness.

The low-rate initial production lot 2 contract calls for BAE to manufacture additional Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems for the fighter aircraft and brings the EPAWSS production contract’s total value to about $351 million, BAE said Wednesday.

“EPAWSS production is growing as the Department of Defense signals the long-term importance of F-15s to the strategic fleet,” said Bridget McDermott, EPAWSS LRIP program director at BAE.

“These aircraft bring speed, maneuverability, and payload to the fight, and now with EPAWSS, they can better detect and protect against modern threats,” added McDermott.

EPAWSS is a digital electronic warfare technology designed to provide the F-15 aircraft with radar warning, self-protection and geolocation capabilities to help detect and counter airborne and surface threats in highly contested environments.

The award came after BAE delivers the latest software package for the EPAWSS platform.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE SystemsBoeingBridget McDermottcontract awardEagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systemelectronic warfareEPAWSSF-15F-15Ef-15exGovconLRIP

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Maria Roat Joins Aquia as Advisory Board Member - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maria Roat Joins Aquia as Advisory Board Member
Northrop's Targeting Pod Completes Initial Tests With Navy Fighter Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop’s Targeting Pod Completes Initial Tests With Navy Fighter Aircraft