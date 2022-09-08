BAE to Produce More Electronic Warfare Tech for Boeing’s F-15E, F-15EX Fighter Aircraft

Boeing has awarded BAE Systems a contract to produce electronic warfare systems meant to provide F-15E and F-15EX Eagle fighter jets with self-defense capabilities and improved situational awareness.

The low-rate initial production lot 2 contract calls for BAE to manufacture additional Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems for the fighter aircraft and brings the EPAWSS production contract’s total value to about $351 million, BAE said Wednesday.

“EPAWSS production is growing as the Department of Defense signals the long-term importance of F-15s to the strategic fleet,” said Bridget McDermott, EPAWSS LRIP program director at BAE.

“These aircraft bring speed, maneuverability, and payload to the fight, and now with EPAWSS, they can better detect and protect against modern threats,” added McDermott.

EPAWSS is a digital electronic warfare technology designed to provide the F-15 aircraft with radar warning, self-protection and geolocation capabilities to help detect and counter airborne and surface threats in highly contested environments.

The award came after BAE delivers the latest software package for the EPAWSS platform.