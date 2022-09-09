BAE to Update Air Force F-15 GPS Receiver Tech

BAE Systems will equip the U.S. Air Force’s F-15 Eagle aircraft fleet with technology designed for global positioning system signal reception and jamming protection under a $13 million contract.

The service intends to use BAE’s Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver to avoid disruption of space-based positioning and navigation services when fighter jets operate in contested mission environments, the defense company said Thursday.

F-15E will become the branch’s second fighter platform to undergo GPS system modernization with the receiver that uses 16 steered beams to process signals.

BAE announced the award after Boeing ordered more Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems for integration onto F-15E and F-15EX military aircraft units.