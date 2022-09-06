in Contract Awards, News, Space

Ball Aerospace to Develop Laser Instrument for Upcoming Space-Based Gravitational Wave Observatory

Ball Aerospace to Develop Laser Instrument for Upcoming Space-Based Gravitational Wave Observatory - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Ball Aerospace has secured an $11.9 million contract from NASA to develop a laser pre-stabilization system for the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna laser assembly.

The space agency said Thursday the LPS will work to stabilize the high-precision laser systems to be used for gravitational wave detection in space.

LISA is a space-based mission that aims to detect and measure gravitational wave signatures to observe other parts of the universe and gain knowledge about its beginning, evolution and structure.

The LISA instrument is composed of three satellites placed in a triangular arrangement and separated by millions of miles.

Experts from NASA, the European Space Agency and an international scientist consortium are developing the LISA Telescope and laser systems at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

Ball Aerospace, on the other hand, will conduct contract work at its facility in Boulder, Colorado, through April 1, 2025.

The LISA mission is expected to launch in 2035.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

ball aerospacecontract awardEuropean Space AgencyGoddard Space Flight CenterGovconLaser Interferometer Space Antennalaser pre-stabilizaton systemlaser systemsLISA TelescopeNASA

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

AE Industrial Updates Management Team With 4 Promotions - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AE Industrial Updates Management Team With 4 Promotions
MDA Taps SciTec to Support Space Data Exploitation Software Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
MDA Taps SciTec to Support Space Data Exploitation Software Development