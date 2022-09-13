Bill Rowan: DOD Customers Complete Splunk Cloud Platform Deployment

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said Department of Defense customers have completed fielding the company’s cloud service offering to handle sensitive data at Impact Level 5.

The company secured the Defense Security Information Systems Agency’s IL5 provisional authorization in 2021 that allows Splunk Cloud Platform to host controlled unclassified information for government customers, Rowan wrote in a blog post published Monday.

With the IL5 accreditation, DOD mission partners can deploy and operationalize Splunk’s software-as-a-service offering for artificial intelligence operations, compliance and security information and event management use cases.

“We are delighted customers are connecting to Splunk’s IL5 Cloud Service offering and experiencing rapid time to value,” said Rowan.

He added that the company’s IL5 and security platforms offer a risk-based approach to security to enable users to focus on meeting their cybersecurity mission.