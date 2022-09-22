Blackbird.AI Adds Army Veteran Douglas Lute to Advisory Board

Blackbird.AI has tapped Douglas Lute, a 35-year U.S. Army veteran and former U.S. deputy national security adviser, to join its advisory board.

The company said Wednesday Lute will work with other government and industry officials to provide Blackbird.AI with advice and support as it offers narrative analytics and risk intelligence products and services to customers.

Lute previously served as a U.S. ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from 2013 to 2017. His six-year stint as U.S. deputy national security adviser focused on Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served under the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barrack Obama.

During his time in the Army, Lute held a number of command positions at European command and central command, as well as on the joint staff. He retired as a lieutenant general in 2010.

Currently, he is the chairman of the international and defense practices at BGR Group.

“Ambassador Lute’s unique and distinguished record in the diplomatic, defense and geopolitical risk space will be invaluable as we drive transformational change with our public sector and enterprise customers worldwide,” said Wasim Khaled, CEO of Blackbird.AI.