Boeing Opens Factory for Composite Military Aircraft Parts; Ted Colbert Quoted

Boeing has completed the construction of a Mesa, Arizona, facility to make composite aircraft components for military customers.

The company said Tuesday its research and development division, Phantom Works , will operate the 155,000-square-foot Advanced Composite Fabrication Center beginning in the fall.

ACFC personnel will use advanced manufacturing and digital engineering methods in support of new combat aircraft programs.

Ted Colbert, president and CEO of Boeing’s defense, space and security unit, said the company aims to bring “digitally advanced” platforms to the military sector from the new factory and future production facilities.