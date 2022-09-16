Bombardier Completes Delivery of 5th Communications Jet to Air Force

Bombardier’s defense arm and U.S. subsidiary Learjet have supplied the U.S. Air Force with an additional modified Global 6000 business jet, bringing the total number of deliveries to the service branch to five so far.

The Canada-based manufacturer said Thursday the handover is part of a potential $464.8 million contract it secured in June 2021 to provide up to six Global 6000s in support of the Air Force’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node program.

The latest jet Bombardier delivered was the first mission-configured aircraft for the BACN program and was dispatched to the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

Under the awarded contract, Bombardier has the potential to receive aircraft purchases until 2025.