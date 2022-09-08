in Cybersecurity, News

Booz Allen, CyberSaint to Collaborate on Risk Quantification Platform

Booz Allen Hamilton and CyberSaint have teamed up to offer a software-as-a-service platform designed to help customers perform analytics to gain insights into their cybersecurity posture.

Booz Allen will combine its risk model with CyberSaint’s information technology and cyber risk management software to come up with an offering that could help clients assess, quantify and manage their cyber risks for them to achieve return on their security investments, the companies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

“Whether you are a CISO or a CEO, you need a way to get real-time insight into your cybersecurity posture while quantifying risk in a transparent way for enhanced decision-making,” said CyberSaint CEO Jerry Layden.

Under the strategic partnership, the companies will offer the Booz Allen Hamilton Cyber Risk Solution, powered by CyberSaint, meant to help strategic and operational decision makers track, measure and oversee their cybersecurity risk profile.

