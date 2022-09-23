in Contract Awards, News

CAE Wins $99M Air Force Contract to Develop Skills Training Platform

CAE Wins $99M Air Force Contract to Develop Skills Training Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CAE‘s U.S. subsidiary has won a $99 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop skills training tools for human and artificial intelligence agents.

The company will conduct research and development of unobtrusive measures, hardware, software and devices intended for real-time proficiency and readiness assessments, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

AFRL received two offers for the project and obligated $673,000 at the time of award.

Contract work will occur at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2029.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

artificial intelligenceCAE USAcontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconID/IQresearch and developmentskills trainingU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Oak Ridge National Lab's Green Building Simulation Tool Draws Industry Partners - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Oak Ridge National Lab’s Green Building Simulation Tool Draws Industry Partners
SecurityScorecard's Board Adds Sue Gordon as Independent Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SecurityScorecard’s Board Adds Sue Gordon as Independent Director