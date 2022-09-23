CAE Wins $99M Air Force Contract to Develop Skills Training Platform

CAE‘s U.S. subsidiary has won a $99 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop skills training tools for human and artificial intelligence agents.

The company will conduct research and development of unobtrusive measures, hardware, software and devices intended for real-time proficiency and readiness assessments, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

AFRL received two offers for the project and obligated $673,000 at the time of award.

Contract work will occur at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 21, 2029.