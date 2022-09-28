in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft Partner Rapid7 Added to CDM Approved Products List; Alex Whitworth Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has certified the vulnerability risk management products of Rapid7, a Carahsoft partner, for inclusion in the approved products list under the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

Rapid7’s Nexpose, AppSpider and Metasploit Pro offerings are now available for use by government agencies to monitor threat exposure, test security controls and prioritize high-risk vulnerabilities, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Nexpose is a vulnerability management software that helps users monitor exposures in real-time and adapt to emerging cybersecurity threats while AppSpider works as a web application security testing tool that collects data needed to test apps for risks and remediate known weaknesses.

Rapid7 also provides penetration testing through the Metasploit Pro software.

Carahsoft distributes the cybersecurity platforms to government customers through multiple procurement vehicles, including the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contract.

“It is critical that government agencies are armed with industry-leading solutions to prioritize and efficiently remediate risk in their unique environments,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.

