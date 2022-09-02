in News, Technology

Carahsoft Signs Distribution Agreement for Public Sector EV Charging Platform

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute ChargePoint‘s electric vehicle charging technology portfolio through a reseller partnership network and government procurement contracts.

The ChargePoint as a Service offering is meant to help government customers manage station operations, pricing and system updates, Carahsoft said Thursday.

CPaaS includes charging reservation, notification and automated fund transfer features for EV drivers.

Carahsoft made the software platform available to potential public sector customers that use the General Services Administration Schedule contract and cooperative purchasing agreements from the National Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners.

The Environmental Protection Agency certified ChargePoint’s EV charging system through the ENERGY STAR program.

Written by Regina Garcia

