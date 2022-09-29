Carahsoft to Offer Cybrary Cybersecurity Training Platform to Government Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology was named Cybrary‘s public sector distributor tasked to help the platform developer market cybersecurity training platform to government customers looking to enhance their workforce’s professional development to safeguard cyber ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft will distribute Cybrary’s cybersecurity training and skills development platform through its reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials and other procurement vehicles, the companies said Tuesday.

The team-up looks to streamline the cybersecurity training procurement process for security teams and individuals across federal, state, local and even health and education sectors.

“This partnership provides Government customers with the invaluable opportunity to develop and build their cybersecurity talent pipelines and equip the workforce to recognize, respond and anticipate threats and defend our nation,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.