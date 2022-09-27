Catawba, Day & Zimmermann Establish Joint Venture Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program

A Catawba business and Day & Zimmermann’s maintenance and construction group have formed a joint venture, called Catawba D&Z, through the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Mentor-Protege Program to offer design and build, deactivation, decommissioning and demolition, environmental studies and construction support to military and federal agency clients.

DZMC will advise Catawba Engineering and Environmental Services on internal business management systems, manufacturing, accounting and marketing and provide workforce development support and general and administrative assistance through the joint venture, the companies said in a joint release published Monday.

Catawba D&Z will gain access to federal procurement opportunities like the White House Justice40 Initiative by adopting the Historically Underutilized Business Zone status of CE&ES.

CE&ES is a tribally owned, small disadvantaged business focused on providing professional consulting and project execution services in support of engineering, environmental and infrastructure projects.

DZMC President John McCormick said the approval of the joint venture status of Catawba D&Z by SBA acknowledges DZMC’s mentor-provided support in facilities maintenance and construction, safety programs and skilled labor management in support of CE&ES and citizens.