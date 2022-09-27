Client Solution Architects COO Tim Spadafore Participates in GovCon Wire Q&A

Tim Spadafore, chief operating officer of Client Solution Architects, was featured in a recent Executive Spotlight interview with GovCon Wire published on Monday. He talked about the challenges in federal customers’ transition from legacy products to emerging software platforms and how to address them. The Q&A also tackled emerging technologies, changes in the government contracting market and CSA’s expansion strategy.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Spadafore:

“Today, we already have a number of contract vehicles and IDIQs that we haven’t taken advantage of. A lot of those are related to our customers, particularly with the Army and the Navy. We have the vehicle and we just haven’t executed on it.

As we transform the delivery organization, the growth organization, the focus is going to be on taking advantage of those vehicles. We will continue to focus on the mission of our customers, which is very important for us.

From a merger and acquisition standpoint, we will look for tuck-ins to expand our capability or to add a capability that we may not have today, where we have to rely on subcontractors.”

