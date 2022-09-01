Collins Aerospace Expands Operations With New Texas Facility

Collins Aerospace has opened a new facility at the Houston Spaceport in Texas to expand its footprint in the area and accommodate several future space exploration activities.

The Raytheon Technologies business said Wednesday it invested $30 million in the 120,000-square-foot facility meant to support the development of key space systems such as the next generation spacesuit, Collins’ Universal Waste Management System and Houston’s pilot spaceflight incubator.

Collins will hire 300 additional personnel in the coming years as it increases its manufacturing and testing operations at the facility.

“The expansion of Collins Aerospace at the Houston Spaceport is a crucial next step in the city’s journey to be the country’s premier next-generation aerospace and technical hub,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “The innovative technologies created at this facility will also serve as the critical systems to support humankind’s future space exploration and habitation.”

The Texas site adds to Collins’ current space facilities in California, Connecticut and Illinois.