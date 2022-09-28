Conti Federal Secures $141M USACE Contract to Build Air Force Base Facility; Peter Ceribelli Quoted

Government infrastructure builder Conti Federal Services has received a $140.9 million contract award from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of an aircraft facility at an air force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The firm-fixed-price contract tasks Conti Federal’s team with constructing a structure customized to house various aircraft maintenance processes at Francis E. Warren AFB, the Orlando, Florida-headquartered company said Tuesday.

Peter Ceribelli, CEO of Conti Federal, shared the company’s pride in being trusted to assist the USACE and the Air Force, as well as its eager anticipation to begin working on the undertaking.

“We are looking forward to working with the Omaha District and the 90th Missile Wing at FE Warren to get the job ‘Done Once and Done Right,” Ceribelli continued.

The Wyoming-based work will entail Conti Federal building a complex outfitted with helicopter squadron operations, an alert aircraft shelter and an aircraft maintenance shelter, as well as a tactical response force alert crew facility and an aircraft maintenance unit.

Additionally, Conti Federal will erect an aircraft simulator station, replete with a satellite fire aspect and design and implement remodeled taxiways, runways, helipads and airfield light fixtures. Contract work has an April 2025 project completion schedule.

The contract award comes from the Omaha District division of the USACE, a unit Conti Federal has collaborated consistently in the past. The company has reportedly proven its ability to complete projects in disaster response and recovery and environmental repair, along with defense community initiatives.

Conti Federal’s efforts at Francis E. Warren AFB will mark its first-ever assignment in Wyoming.

The new USACE Omaha contract follows Conti Federal’s $49.7 million award in August from the USACE’s Mobile, Alabama outpost. Under this agreement, the company will build a tactical operations hub at Hurlburt Field AFB in Florida.