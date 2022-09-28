in News

CRDF Global to Support US-UK Initiative on Peaceful Nuclear S&T Uses

The State Department has tapped independent nonprofit organization CRDF Global to support an international initiative aimed at raising awareness of the peaceful uses of nuclear technologies.

Under a $3.9 million cooperative agreement, CRDF will help the U.S. and U.K. governments in their joint effort that seeks to encourage sustained dialogue on the potential uses of nuclear science and technology in human health, climate change, food security, sustainable development and clean energy, the State Department said Tuesday.

CRDF Global is tasked to convene a group of experts from around the world, particularly from developing countries, to promote the role that peaceful nuclear technologies play in the global nuclear nonproliferation regime.

The Sustained Dialogue on Peaceful Uses initiative brings together technical experts and leaders from the government and development community.

Written by Naomi Cooper

