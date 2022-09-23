CTC to Support Air Force 3D Printer Development Project; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. has received a $5.2 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to develop a 3D printer intended to support the production of metal components for defense use.

The North American subsidiary of Germany-based additive manufacturing equipment builder SLM Solutions will serve as a subcontractor on the project, CTC said Thursday.

Under the contract, the two companies will aim to provide AFRL a machine with an extended 1.5-meter build envelope on the Z-axis.

“The technical work we are performing for this project includes elements of CTC’s full-service portfolio of AM capabilities including design, testing, post processing, machining, and qualification,” said Ed Sheehan president and CEO of CTC.