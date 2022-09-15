in News, Technology

DARPA Seeks to Open Classified Defense Projects to Small Businesses

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has launched a pilot program aimed at expanding the Department of Defense’s access to companies cleared to work on classified military projects.

DARPA said Wednesday the Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems program will sponsor a group of small businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with government personnel working on top secret and special access programs.

Through the BRIDGES initiatives, consortium members will gain knowledge of classified topic areas of interest to the U.S. military and enable them to develop technologies and services designed to meet project requirements.

The pilot project will run for 30 months and DARPA will provide $50,000 in funding per one-year period to selected consortium members.

The agency will release a solicitation notice containing the program’s specific topic areas on the SAM.gov website in October.

Written by Naomi Cooper

