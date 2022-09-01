in Industry News, News

DOD Final Rule Reauthorizes Mentor-Protege Program

The Department of Defense has issued a final rule implementing a provision on the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that reauthorizes and amends the Pentagon’s Mentor-Protege Program.

The new rule extends the date for entering into a mentor-protege agreement, shortens the program participation term, expands eligibility for protege companies and extends the reimbursement period for mentors, according to a Federal Register notice.

DOD also ruled to allow a mentor to receive credit toward the attainment of small business subcontracting goals until Sept. 30, 2026.

In addition, companies that do not exceed the size standard associated with their primary North American Industry Classification System code are made eligible to become proteges.

The Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement amendment will take effect on Oct. 24.

