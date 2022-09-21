Dragos Receives Numbering Authority Designation for CISA-Sponsored Cybersecurity Catalog

Dragos has been authorized to assign vulnerability identifiers for a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency-sponsored program that documents exploitable software and firmware weaknesses.

The company said Tuesday it received a numbering authority status under the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures program to provide ID references if the software provider discovers a potential security threat in its own and third-party products.

Ben Miller, vice president of services at Dragos, said the company aims to “communicate vulnerability information to the broader industrial community” with the CNA designation.

Hanover, Maryland-based Dragos offers a platform designed to help industrial control system and operational technology operators analyze data sources to gain visibility into their ICS/OT environment.

The CVE documentation initiative currently has 237 partners worldwide, the company noted.