DRT Receives CDC Geospatial Analysis Support Task Order; James Gordon Quoted

DRT Strategies has received a one-year, $11 million task order to support geospatial research and analysis work at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agency.

The order from CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry includes geographic information system consulting services to the Geospatial Research, Analysis and Services Program, the company said Thursday.

“We look forward to supporting GRASP’s mission to provide geospatial services across CDC programs and help the agency respond to public health threats using spatial data analysis,” said James Gordon, CEO of DRT Strategies.

The company will support both ATSDR and its public health partners in the program.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

