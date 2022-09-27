Rite-Solutions, ECS Team to Provide Navy Cybersecurity Support Under $77M Award

A partnership between Rite-Solutions and ECS has received a potential $77 million contract to provide cybersecurity support services to a department under the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia.

Rite-Solutions said Monday the five-year contract will include efforts to engineer software and systems for the NSWCDD Strategic and Computing Systems Department.

The Rhode Island-based company will perform engineering work to support the branch’s cyber situational awareness, homeland defense, mission assurance and command and control operations.

Rite-Solutions proposed assigning up to 61 full-time employees on an annual basis to support the Dahlgren requirement and plans to add up to 30 employees within Virginia and Washington, D.C., in addition to staff from ECS.

The contract marks the first time Rite-Solutions will work with NSWCDD and serve as a prime contractor in the surface warfare systems area.