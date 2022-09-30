Effectual’s Public Sector Unit Achieves ISO Certification for Quality Management

Effectual‘s public sector business has been certified by the International Organization for Standard for its quality management processes.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification obtained by Effectual Public Sector reflects the business’ compliance with quality management standards while delivering offerings to government customers, the company said.

Effectual Public Sector provides mission-critical information technology modernization services to federal, state, and local governments as well as education and non-profit organizations.

“Achieving ISO 9001 certification is part of Effectual’s ongoing commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance. This accreditation further reinforces our customer’s trust in us as a partner for mission-critical digital transformation,” said Effectual CEO Rob Allen.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally recognized standard that provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to utilize in creating an effective quality management system.