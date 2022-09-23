in News, Technology

Empower AI Forms Joint Venture, SBA Mentor-Protege Relationship With Lentech; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Empower AI and Lentech have established a joint venture, called Astralis Innovations, to develop and bring artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other information technology platforms to federal agency customers.

Empower AI said Thursday it also signed a six-year mentor-protege agreement with Lentech under the Small Business Administration to share best practices and offer assistance in the areas of technology, general administration, management, engineering and business development.

The two companies will also collaborate on various technology fields, such as AI and machine learning, cloud security and migration, Agile best practices and software development.

Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said the company is pleased to continue its support of the small business community under SBA’s Mentor-Protege Program.

Through Astralis, Dillahay noted that Empower AI and Lentech will further advance innovation and collaborate to address technology challenges facing government clients.

Lentech is a New Mexico-based small disadvantaged business delivering IT, engineering and mission technical platforms and services to federal, state and local government customers.

