Empower AI Seeks to Accelerate Federal Digital Transformation With AI Product Set; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Empower AI has introduced a set of artificial intelligence platforms designed to help federal technology professionals manage code development and other digital transformation efforts.

The product suite, dubbed Empower AI Develops, uses machine learning, natural language processing, hyperautomation and proprietary algorithms to speed up code analysis and development and detect vulnerabilities in their information technology systems, the company said Tuesday.

The AI product set includes Code Analyzer, Code Programmer and Infrastructure Developer.

One of the biggest concerns we hear from our federal customers is the volume of code, the lack of documentation, and the potential vulnerabilities in their IT systems,” said Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

Dillahay noted that Empower AI Develops “will help federal technology leaders accelerate their modernization initiatives by shortening software development cycles to minimize disruption and risk.”

In June, NCI rebranded as Empower AI to reflect the company’s commitment to helping federal civilian, defense and health clients adopt AI to support their missions.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

