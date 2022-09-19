Empower AI’s Allen Badeau on Supporting Federal Workforce With Human-Centered AI Strategy

Allen Badeau, chief technology officer of Empower AI, said there are three guidelines government agencies should consider when creating a human-centered artificial intelligence strategy to implement AI in support of the federal workforce and one is assessing the level of data maturity.

“Once agencies realize a baseline of data maturity, they can pilot basic AI applications such as automating basic tasks, empowering agencies to gather high-quality data and provide analysis and insight around that data, providing the information needed to create a scalable AI roadmap that can integrate with other IT modernization technologies,” Badeau wrote in an opinion piece published Friday on Federal Times.

He said agencies should understand the needs of federal employees by having an AI dashboard that could provide insights on areas that require more support or could be used to assess implementation.

Agencies should consider developing an AI-empowered program meant to improve the employee experience, according to Badeau.

“There are many ways that AI can help agencies with experience management, from automating timesheets to streamlining business decisions,” the CTO noted.

“When AI is designed with these improvements in mind, AI’s tangible benefits support both broader organizational goals and the humans working to achieve them,” he added.