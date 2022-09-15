Empower AI’s Paul Dillahay on Supporting Government Missions With Artificial Intelligence

Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI and a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said artificial intelligence is making an impact on missions of the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies and service desk is one of the areas that is seeing the benefit of AI adoption.

He told Government Matters in a video interview posted Wednesday that the company helps agencies’ service desk leverage AI, robotic process automation, machine learning and hyperautomation capabilities to resolve tickets involving network issues and problems with end-user devices.

Dillahay talked about Empower AI’s partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps and how the company helps the service adopt a human-in-the-loop technology to help personnel speed up the decision-making processes.

When asked how the company assists government agencies to implement AI and monitor their progress, he cited an AI management platform that provides customer agencies full visibility, transparency and a governance model for their AI journey and allows them to prioritize against their objectives.

He also discussed the AI-as-a-service model and how it facilitates AI adoption for agencies in support of their missions.

“If you think about the risk of having a software vendor, someone to implement or training your existing staff. So you are using a consultant or another systems integrator … we do it all ourselves. Because they all have different and competing expectations and may not be aligned with the mission and so by doing it all as one, we think we are very well aligned and give the customer the biggest benefit,” Dillahay said of AI-as-a-service.