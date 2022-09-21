Ensco to Showcase Cybersecurity Offerings at National Cyber Summit; Jeff Stevens Quoted

Ensco will highlight its cybersecurity services and operations during 2022 National Cyber Summit , a two-day cybersecurity technology event kicking off on Sept. 21 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The engineering and technology company said Tuesday its representatives will be available at the gathering to talk about Ensco offerings for the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and other government customers in support of their cybersecurity efforts.

“The 2022 National Cyber Summit is the ideal environment to meet with suppliers, manufacturers, and creators of the top technology solutions to deal with an ever-increasing number of cyberthreats,” remarked Ensco President Jeff Stevens.

The Springfield, Virginia-located company offers several services including defensive cyber operations consulting, compliance, governance, policy review, threat research and assessment, active cyber vulnerability and exploitation testing.