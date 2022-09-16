Ermetic Taps Sales RVP Ben McGucken to Lead FedRAMP Certification

Cloud security provider Ermetic has picked Ben McGucken, regional vice president of sales for US Federal and Latin America, to lead the company’s efforts to secure certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Ermetic has started the process to achieve a FedRAMP Authority to Operate status and has tapped engineering and advisory services provider stackArmor to help with its goal, the company said Wednesday.

“Ermetic is embarking on the FedRAMP process to provide every level of government with a comprehensive solution for cloud native application protection,” remarked Ermetic CEO Shai Morag.

McGucken, who will drive the FedRAMP certification for Ermetic, previously served as assistant VP of sales for South and Latin America at data security vendor Bitglass, where he helped develop customized services for organizations wanting to securely move their data to the cloud.

He also held senior sales roles at ExtraHop, Palo Alto Networks and Layer 3 Communications.

Ermetic’s cloud security platform is now able to support Amazon Web Services GovCloud (US) and mission-critical Azure for the U.S. Government.