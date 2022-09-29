in Contract Awards, News

FedLearn to Demo AI-Based Learning Platform Through DOD Pilot Program

FedLearn has secured an other transaction agreement to help the Department of Defense implement an artificial intelligence-based learning platform for use by agency participants in a 90-day pilot program.

The DOD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office will test the potential of company-made technology to help the department evaluate learners’ understanding of the lesson and their engagement with the material, FedLearn said Tuesday.

CDAO could issue a follow-on award if the demonstration objectives are met.

The office worked with Army Contracting Command-Rock Island to issue the project agreement through Tradewind, a government-to-industry marketplace created by the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Written by Regina Garcia

