Fincantieri Begins Construction of Navy’s 1st Constellation-Class Guided Missile Frigate

Fincantieri‘s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin, has officially commenced construction work on the lead vessel of the U.S. Navy’s new class of guided missile frigates

The company said Wednesday Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipbuilders have begun cutting steel for the future USS Constellation, which is being built under the Navy’s FFG(X) program.

In a separate announcement, the Navy said the construction comes after the shipyard completed a production readiness review in July.

According to Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, the company has invested more than $300 million in upgrading and building new facilities in the Marinette shipyard to accommodate the frigate construction.

“Using our new facilities and industry-leading best practices, we stand ready to deliver the two frigates a year the Navy requires,” Galbiati said.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine is contracted to build up to 10 Constellation-class guided missile frigates for the Navy under a potential 15-year, $5.6 billion contract awarded in 2020.

The service branch envisions the multimission warships to support anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, air warfare, surface warfare and information operations.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

