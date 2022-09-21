Former Boeing Exec Ed Dolanski Joins Lynx Software Technologies’ Board

Ed Dolanski, former president of Boeing‘s U.S. government services business, has been added to the board of directors at San Jose, California-headquartered endpoint security company Lynx Software Technologies.

Dolanski previously held various leadership roles during his more than 10-year tenure at Boeing including as president of the global services and support business unit within the defense, space and security division, Lynx said Tuesday.

Prior to joining the defense and aerospace company, Dolanski served as vice president of the mission support and cyber engagement and services units at Raytheon Technologies.

He concurrently serves on the board of directors of VSE Corporation and as chairman of the board of MD Helicopters.

Aside from Dolanski, Michel Genard, a more than 30-year software industry veteran who most recently served as vice president of product management at Intel’s Wind River subsidiary, was also added to Lynx’s board of directors.