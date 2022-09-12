Former DHS Official Chris Cummiskey Joins Millennium Corp.’s Board of Advisors

Chris Cummiskey, CEO of consulting firm Cummiskey Strategic Solutions and former acting under secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was added to the board of advisers of Millennium Corp., a contractor that offers cyber Red Team capabilities in both defense and federal civilian markets.

“It is a privilege to join such an accomplished group of former senior government officials and corporate executives at a time when cybersecurity is so essential to our national security,” said Cummiskey in a LinkedIn announcement.

The new addition to Millennium’s advisory board has over two decades of goverment service, including 18 years spent working as a state chief information officer and senator. His career also includes time with DHS in management-related positions of increasing responsibilities.

Currently, Cummiskey leads Washington D.C.-based Cummiskey Strategic Solutions as the consulting firm focuses on cybersecurity, homeland security, government acquisition and emerging technologies.