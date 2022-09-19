Former Naval Research Chief Mat Winter Joins Secmation’s Advisory Board

Secmation has added Mat Winter, a U.S. Navy veteran who has over 35 years of experience under his belt, to the advisory board of the agile engineering services firm.

The retired Navy vice admiral currently serves as president of Winter Strategic Solutions, a boutique independent private military and intelligence contractor, Secmation said Friday.

Winter functioned as the 24th Chief of Naval Research, leading the service branch’s global science and technology enterprise. He also served as the F-35 joint strike fighter program director, where he spearheaded production and global sales of the fifth-generation strike fighter.

“Mat’s vast and impressive Navy career, coupled with multiple senior leadership roles and technology development experiences, make his addition to our advisory board immediately impactful on our growth strategies,” said Secmation CEO Hal Aldridge.