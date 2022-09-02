General Atomics Selects Ramco as Software Partner for SkyGuardian’s MRO Services

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has chosen Ramco Systems to provide a software platform for maintenance, repair and overhaul activities in line with the former’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian aircraft sustainment program.

Ramco will use its enterprise resource planning software to meet the systems’ MRO requirements, including line, component, engine, hangar and aftermarket services, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems said Thursday.

The services will be provided under the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions program, which GA-ASI launched in 2021 in an effort to provide MQ-9B operators with aircraft lifecycle support via a collective procurement process.

Commenting on Ramco’s inclusion in the program, Sam Richardson, vice president of sustainment at GA-ASI, underscored the ERP platform’s potential to enhance turnaround times, meet service level commitments, achieve on-time delivery and manage complex business processes by helping digitize MRO operations.

Based in Chennai, India, Ramco offers a range of services including aviation maintenance, ERP software, global payroll and HR, logistics software and MRO aviation.