General Atomics Unit Aims to Streamline UAS Production With New Additive Manufacturing Hub

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business has launched a center that will apply 3D printing processes to design and fabricate unmanned aircraft system components.

The newly established center of excellence will incorporate additive manufacturing applications, tooling and flight hardware into UAS production efforts, the company said Wednesday.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. estimates saving more than $2 million on tooling costs and $300,000 in recurring costs per aircraft through the use of 240 parts made with AD on the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft platform.

GA-ASI has cleared more than 300 flight components at multiple AM modalities designed to support production.

David Alexander, president of GA-ASI, said the business is working to drive the adoption of aircraft parts through the modern manufacturing approach.

Written by Regina Garcia

