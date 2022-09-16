General Dynamics’ IT Business Secures AWS Competency Designation

General Dynamics‘ information technology business was awarded its 10th Amazon Web Services competency, provider and partner designation after obtaining an AWS level 1 managed security service provider competency.

General Dynamics Information Technology is the first federal systems integrator to secure this designation in all six AWS specialized categories for managed security services, including data privacy event management and modern compute security monitoring for containers and serverless technologies, GDIT said Wednesday.

“The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency recognizes GDIT’s expertise in providing managed security services to our federal government customers to secure their data and workloads in the cloud,” said Matthew McFadden, vice president for cyber at GDIT.

The AWS Managed Service Provider program validates organization partners with proven experience in end-to-end AWS services to customers at any stage of the cloud journey, which includes planning and design, building and migration, operations and support, as well as automation and optimization.