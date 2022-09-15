General Dynamics Unit to Develop Inline Media Encryptor for Air Force Systems

A U.S. Air Force division has awarded General Dynamics’ mission systems business unit a $22.9 million contract for an encryptor designed to protect classified data stored by manned or unmanned systems.

The company said Tuesday it will use capabilities from its suite of [email protected] encryption platforms to deliver a high assurance Inline Media Encryptor to the Air Force Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to safeguard the service branch’s classified data at rest in an integrated platform.

“We will bring to bear cutting-edge digital engineering methodologies to accelerate development and delivery of this enduring, adaptable solution to address the complete set of technical and security needs,” said Amy Johnson, vice president of the platform security business area in General Dynamics Mission Systems‘ cyber systems line of business.

GDMS will also provide digital engineering support to ensure that the technology will adapt to future mission requirements.

General Dynamics secured a certification from the National Security Agency for its family of [email protected] encryption technologies in 2020.