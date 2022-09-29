GHSat Receives NASA Smallsat Product Catalog Delivery BPA

Canadian company GHGSat has received a five-year, $7 million blanket purchase agreement to create a catalog of commercial small satellite data products for NASA assessment and evaluation.

GHGSat will produce a comprehensive list of high-resolution imagery of greenhouse gas emissions as the agency looks to augment or complement data collection work across scientific programs, NASA said Thursday.

The agency intends for the catalog to contain data usage policy, cadence and latency, area coverage and related metadata and ancillary information.

Contract work will take place at contractor facilities in Montreal.

NASA posted Tuesday a draft request for proposals for its planned acquisition program for Earth observation data from commercial small satellites.