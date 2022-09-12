QinetiQ US Chief Strategy Officer Eugene Chang Participates in GovCon Wire Q&A

Eugene Chang oversees business strategy development and execution for the U.S. subsidiary of British defense technology company QinetiQ. He also provides strategic leadership to other areas such as mergers and acquisitions, investments and partnerships in his current role as chief strategy officer.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, Chang said that QinetiQ looks into factors such as strategic and cultural fit when assessing potential M&A targets and the company’s recent move to purchase software provider Avantus Federal reflects its target identification approach. (GovCon Wire covered that $590 million acquisition deal here.)

“In addition to Avantus, which will be the platform for our Cyber and Information Advantage offering, we want to build our core offerings around engineering and innovation, ISR solutions and robotics and autonomous systems.”

Chang, who previously worked at Airbus Group for nearly 12 years before joining QinetiQ in June, spoke about his career move.

“Going to Airbus in the U.S. and then coming to QinetiQ, coupled with my consulting background, gave me a varied suite of experiences that was a bit non-traditional. However, it gave me knowledge that I lean on heavily in my day-to-day decision making. It enables me to lift my perspective up from running a program or a contract, to running a function and driving strategy for a multinational defense company.”