GSA Seeks Info on Domestic Production, Procurement of Solar Panels

The General Services Administration is seeking industry information on the availability of domestically manufactured solar photovoltaic panels and components to aid in developing a better federal procurement strategy, encourage its local production and support clean energy manufacturing.

According to a request for information notice posted Monday, the agency encourages industry partners to provide input on the state of the marketplace, as well as considerations to factor in establishing a potential procurement standard that will be useful for future solar panel solicitations.

The initiative is part of the White House’s efforts to catalyze clean energy innovation and lower energy costs among industries.

Responses are due on Nov. 18.