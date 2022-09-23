in Contract Awards, News

Gunnison Subsidiary Awarded US Courts IT Security Support Contract; Gil Dussek Quoted

Gunnison Subsidiary Awarded US Courts IT Security Support Contract; Gil Dussek Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Centerpoint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gunnison Consulting Group, will deliver information technology security support services to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts under a potential five-year, $25.5 million contract.

Gunnison CEO Gil Dussek said in a statement released Thursday the award has been the second contract secured by Centerpoint since its combination with Gunnison six months ago.

In February, Fairfax, Virginia-based Gunnison purchased cybersecurity platforms provider Centerpoint for an undisclosed sum as part of efforts to expand its IT services offerings in the federal market.

Dussek noted that Centerpoint’s cyber capabilities complement Gunnison’s portfolio of digital services and intelligence and automation platforms for the federal market and the latter looks forward to establishing new approaches to integrate such capabilities in support of customers.

The single-award Security Policy and Assessment Division Services contract has a base performance period of one year and four option years.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Administrative Office of the U.S. Courtscenterpointcontract awardCybersecuritygil dussekGovcongunnisongunnison consulting groupIT security support

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Former DARPA Director Regina Dugan Joins HPE Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former DARPA Director Regina Dugan Joins HPE Board
DRT Receives CDC Geospatial Analysis Support Task Order; James Gordon Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DRT Receives CDC Geospatial Analysis Support Task Order; James Gordon Quoted