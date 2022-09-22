HawkEye 360 Introduces New Radar Signals to RFGeo Mapping Capability; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has expanded its space-based radio frequency signal mapping product portfolio with the addition of two new radar and communication signals for geospatial intelligence.

The company said Wednesday the RFGeo mapping platform’s UHF Flex and VHF Flex radar signals were made available to give users the flexibility to detect RF activities without specifying a waveform.

The two signals work to support the collection, characterization, geolocation and gathering of situational awareness into radar activities, line-of-sight radio communications and military exercises.

UHF Flex and VHF Flex broaden the frequency spectrum applicable for mapping within the RFGeo tool, which also covers X- and S-band radars for maritime operations.

“The new UHF and VHF signals will help our clients better understand activity in their area of interest without the need to specify a specific waveform,” said Alex Fox, chief growth officer at HawkEye 360.