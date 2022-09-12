IARPA Issues Broad Agency Announcement on Space Debris Detection R&D Project

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is soliciting proposals for a funding program that will involve research and development of capabilities for the detection of non-trackable orbital space debris.

A broad agency announcement posted Friday on SAM.gov lists two task areas under the Space Debris Identification and Tracking program: development of new methods for debris signature identification and creation of techniques for continuous debris distribution monitoring.

The multi-phase SINTRA program aims to advance technologies for the detection, tracking and characterization of dangerous non-trackable orbital space debris as well as to investigate how orbital debris interacts with the surrounding space environment.

The tasks in support of the program are expected to run from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2026.

IARPA will keep the BAA open for proposals until Nov. 11 and expects to hand out multiple awards.