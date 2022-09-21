ICF Books CDC Task Order for Lab Network Modernization; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF will help a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unit enhance health information technology systems for a national network of laboratories under a potential five-year, $12 million task order.

As part of the award from CDC Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services, ICF will be responsible for the modernization and support of Laboratory Response Network’s public health laboratory informatics and data exchange services, the global consulting services company said Tuesday.

Work is aimed at ensuring that the laboratories have access to secure and efficient methods for timely submission of critical results.

“We have the experience and capabilities to help LRN ramp efforts up quickly in the face of crises to help mitigate the spread of disease and other public health emergencies,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector at ICF.

LRN is tasked to make timely responses to new and emerging chemical and biological threats and other public health services.