Data Services Provider Illuminate to Hire 100-Plus Employees; Gregg Melanson Quoted

Illuminate, a data collection and analysis services provider to the government sector, is opening more than 100 job vacancies across the company for application development and intelligence analysis professionals.

The company said Tuesday it offers a competitive pay package, a Safe Harbor 401(k) plan and programs meant to help employees manage their quality of life and learn new skills.

Gregg Melanson, executive vice president for U.S. operations at Illuminate, said the hiring initiative opens up opportunities for job seekers with military and government agency experience and security clearances.

“We have a critical need across the board for qualified professionals, from tool developers to the analysts that use them,” Melanson added.

The majority of open positions are within the Washington, D.C., area.